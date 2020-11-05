26 Residents Arrested For Beating 3 Police Officers At Kpawumo

Listen to article

The Northern Regional Police Command have arrested 26 residents including four women for allegedly brutalizing police officers at Kpawumo, a suburb of Tamale.

A police report indicated that at about 4:30am on November 5, L/Cpl. Atsu Adanu, L/Cpl. Mordzi Samuel and Constable Baba Iddirisu, all of Tamale District Police accompanied by complainant Rasheed who reported a case of stealing, visited Kpawumo -Fuo village near Tamale to arrest one of the suspects Abdul Rahman.

According to the report, upon the arrest of the said suspect, some members of the community got enraged, moblised and armed themselves with machetes, sticks and stones.

The residents pounced on the police officers, disarmed and subjected them to severe beatings with sticks and other implements.

They subsequently inflicted cutlass wounds on two officers who managed to run into the bush to hide.

The remaining two while attempting to escape were stopped by a ring leader, Abdella Sayibu.

The two officers, terrified by the events surrendered and were further subjected to beatings.

DGN Online gathered that the injured victims were sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

L/Cpl Atsu Adanu received a deep cut on his head whilst L/Cpl Mordzi Samuel also received a deep cut at the back of his head, and forehead.

However, Constable Baba Iddirisu managed to escape unhurt and called for assistance.

Meanwhile Police retrieved AK47 rifle No. 3652 without ammunitions that was handed over to them by the the local Chief of the village.

The suspects are detained at the Regional Headquarters for interrogation and action.

—DGN Online