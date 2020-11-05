Yendi: 14 'Killers' Of NIA Staff Granted Bail

Some 14 out of the 15 persons standing trial in the Yendi circuit court in connection with the killing of a staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) at Sanguli in the Saboba district in the Northern Region have been granted bail except one person.

The suspect, Danaa Nyongma has been charged with murder and was remanded into police custody.

The rest were granted bail of GHS2,000 each with two sureties, one of which should be a worker with a salary of not less than GHS1,000.

They are to reappear on November 12, 2020.

The court presided over by His Lordship Anthony Duku Aiddo also ordered that they should report every two weeks to the Yendi Divisional command till the final judgement.

He cautioned the suspects to be of good behaviour, failure to which they will be recalled.

The judge further admonished the police to ensure that the orders of the court are adhered to.

The police have substituted the charge sheet from causing unlawful rioting to conspiracy and abatement of murder.

According to the prosecutor, the charge sheet has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s department for advice.

Counsel for the accused, Mohammed Sayibu expressed satisfaction with the decision.

“All I prayed for was to get bail for the accused persons. It is within the power of the court to grant bail, and fortunately, the judge has exercised his discretion to our favour by granting the accused persons bail.”

NIA officer wasn't killed at our meeting – National Peace Council

Two weeks ago there were reports that some gunmen had allegedly attacked a National Peace Council delegation at a district in the Northern Region leaving several others injured.

The Northern Regional office of the National Peace Council in October 2020 denied reports that the NIA staff, who was killed in Sanguli was in a National Peace Council meeting before he met his untimely death.

