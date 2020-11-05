Media General Celebrates All Farmers

Listen to article

Ghana’s leading media conglomerate, the Media General Group, has sent out best wishes to all farmers around the world to mark this year’s edition of the annually held National Farmers Day which falls on Friday 6th November 2020.

The National Farmers’ Day is usually celebrated on the first Friday of December every year, except in election year when it is held in November. A statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery indicated that Friday, December 4, 2020, which marks Farmers Day, remains the date for the statutory public holiday and will be observed as such throughout the country.

In celebrating Ghanaian farmers, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Media General Group, Beatrice Agyemang Abbey said “It is with a deep joy that I salute all farmers on this special occasion, the National Farmers Day which was instituted to recognize the very important role farmers play towards national development. It is important to state that the toil, dedication and hard work of farmers to sustain the economy of the country is worthy of celebration”.

She further called on all key stakeholders in the agriculture sector to place premium on the entire commodity value chain and ensure that Ghanaian farmers are adding value to their products in order to put them in a better position when it comes to negotiating prices for their commodities.

The General Manager of Media General Television, Francis Doku, indicated that as part of activities marking the celebration, TV3 Network and Onua TV will have special content on the day to celebrate the hard working Ghanaian farmers.

The National Farmers’ Day celebration this year is scheduled to take place in Techiman in the Bono East Region and themed Agribusiness Development under COVID 19 – Opportunities and Challenges.