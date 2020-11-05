Physically Challenged Persons Get Support From Ajumako Enyan Essam District Assembly

The Ajumako Enyan Essam District Assembly has spent about Hundred Thousand Cedis (GHȻ120,000.00) in support of over 80 People Living With Disabilities to engage in Income generating activities, further their education and do other businesses.

Addressing beneficiaries, the District Chief Executive, Rev. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko reiterated government commitment in supporting PLWD and creating a fair opportunity for all.

According to him gone were the days' people failed to account for monies in their custody hence, misuse it for personal expenditure thus, failing to ensure consistent development of their individual lives.

He said government as part of a promise to improve the livelihood of PLWD, has increased the disability fund of 2.5% of the district Assembly's Common Fund to 3%, with the hope of going up further.

He observed it was unwise to educate or train people in artisanship without providing them with working tools. For this reason, government and the assembly have decided to supply working tools to such persons to have a sustainable livelihood.

The Chairman of the Federation of PLWD, Mr. Isaac Eshun on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the assembly and government for the support but, hinted that a monitoring team would conduct a monitoring exercise to ensure that previous beneficiaries were making profit of what they received.

He added, disability is not inability hence, those who have relegated themselves to the background should have a rethink and believe in themselves that they can do something profitable with their lives.

AEED officer of the Department of Social Welfare, Madam Abena Serwah Opare, emphasized that financial support given to members was not for free hence, the monitoring team would ensure that support given is put to good use adding that current beneficiaries would be monitored as well.

Some beneficiaries of previous donations testified to the tremendous improvement they have experienced ever since and thanked the government for it.

Items distributed included Plastic Chairs, Student Mattresses, Pepper and Fufu milling Machines, Spraying and Welding Machines, Farming implements, Fridges and others. Whilst cash donations between Five Hundred (GHȻ500.00) and Two Thousand (GHȻ 2,000.00) were given to Students and other individuals who wanted to do other businesses.