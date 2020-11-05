IMANI’s 56% Rating Of NPP Gov't Confirms Akufo-Addo’s Credibility – Kofi Ameyaw

The Head of Information at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations (UN), Mr. Fredrick Kofi Ameyaw says IMANI Africa’s 56.77% score of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is a testament of the credibility of President Akufo-Addo.

The policy think tank, IMANI Africa, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, scored the Akufo-Addo administration 56.77% for implementing 510 promises it made in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Mr Ameyaw believes the rating attests to the competent management of the country by the New Patriotic Party government.

He thus urged Ghanaians to retain the NPP and President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 polls to do more for the country.

“Ghana is in very good hands in terms of the economy and the management of it thereof, and I am happy as a young person and assured that beyond 2020, Ghana will continue to be better. We just need to continue reposing the power in the competent hands of President Akufo-Addo to lead this country. Indeed, IMANI’s assessment of NPP is one of many. We (NPP) have said on many occasions that we are a political party that liberates the energies of every Ghanaian and that is why we provide leadership in service and indeed when we do promise, we have the credibility that we will deliver.”

“So IMANI’s rating is a testament of the leadership of this government led by President Akufo-Addo. Prior to the 2016 elections, we structured our promises in four thematic areas that included good governance, making sure we provide free education to our young ones and also making sure that we industrialize this economy and change it from the existing structure which has been fundamentally producing and exporting in its raw state, and we have done so through the one village one dam.”

He made these comments when he appeared on the news review segment on Citi TV‘s Breakfast Daily show on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

More on IMANI’s report

IMANI’s assessment touched on promises the NPP made in the areas of governance, economy, health, infrastructure, education, and social services amongst others.

Research Consultant at IMANI, Dennis Asare, described the incumbent government's performance as fairly satisfactory.

“A total of 162 promises were made by the NPP in their 2016 manifesto that was related to the economy and under that, the NPP was able to attain 57.62 of the promises they made. The NPP promised that they were going to abolish the 1 percent levy.”

“They were able to abolish this in their first term. They also abolished the 17.5 VAT on selected imported medicines and NHIL on financial services.”

