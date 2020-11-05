Deputy Education Minister Teaches Kwaso JHS Students Mathematics In Unannounced Visit

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum last week surprised students of Kwaso M.A JHS in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region when he took them through some mathematics topic in an unannounced visit.

The Minister was heading to his constituency at Bosomtwi when he made a quick drive-through to join the students in the class.

The elated Minister took to Facebook to relish the moment he shared with the students saying 'Once a teacher always a teacher'.

This is not the first time the deputy education minister has taken on practical teaching duties. In June this year, he offered to teach on Citi TV's virtual learning program, Class Act, where he again taught his virtual audience mathematics.

On a Facebook post after the lesson, Dr. Adutwum noted that one of the things he had adored to do is to assist society by imparting knowledge.

“I just finished teaching Exponential Equations on Citi TV's 'Class Act'. It was a very awesome experience; especially knowing that I was giving back to society through teaching, one of the things I love doing best. Thank you to everyone who spared time to watch me on #CitiTVlive or on my page as I shared the live feed”, he said.

Dr. Adutwum who has been a Mathematics and Information Technology teacher for at least 10 years further expressed his readiness to offer more of such virtual teachings in a bid to make the teaching and learning of mathematics extremely friendly.

“I hope to continue this (when I get time) and help demystify mathematics and break the myths attached to it. God bless our homeland Ghana and make it great and strong.”

---citinewsroom