V/R: Two Injured In Accident Near Akatsi South

Two persons have sustained multiple injuries after their car veered off the road at Louis Gas junction, near Viva- Vegas on the Akatsi South District Assembly road.

The incident, which occurred Wednesday evening around 1950 hours left residents around the area in fear since that stretch of the road was noted for recording similar incidents.

Emmanuel Manyo, popularly called Jito, an eye witness, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a driver with one occupant, both male, was quickly moved by some good Samaritans to the Akatsi District hospital for medical attention.

He said a Toyota Matrix private vehicle believed to be on top speed from Tatorme and heading towards Torve, lost control and veered off the road as a result.

"I was having a conversation with a friend on the other stretch of the road when we heard a loud sound, so we suspected it was an accident."

Mr Manyo said they only saw the vehicle resting in a nearby bush with the two occupants looking helpless.

He added the timely intervention of Mr Mawuli Agos Eklu, the Akatsi South District NADMO Coordinator, who was on his way home, assisted the injured.

Further checks by the GNA revealed that the driver of the vehicle was speeding to escape arrest after he knocked-down a motor rider.

The GNA further observed officers from the Police and the National Fire Service arrived at the scene to maintain free vehicular flow and order.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at the Akatsi District hospital.

The Akatsi South Police Command is yet to comment on the incident.

---GNA

