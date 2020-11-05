Mahama Tours Eastern Region Today Despite Warnings Over Akyem Sakawa Mafia Comment

Former President John Dramani Mahama has begun a four-day campaign tour of the Eastern region today despite warnings by some aggrieved youth of Akyem not to step foot in the region for endorsing a comment that allegedly tagged them as Akyem Sakawa mafia.

The youth who staged a demonstration some months ago called on the former President to retract and apologise for the Facebook comment he shared.

The former President even though rubbished their claims, another youth group of Akyem held a press conference to counter the allegations of the irate group, assuring Mr Mahama of their support and reception to the region.

The former President during his tour of the region will interact with chiefs and opinion leaders.

Mr Mahama, according to a statement by the party, will explain policies in the party’s 2020 manifesto to the people of the region.

“He will highlight plans in the NDC’s manifesto to create jobs, ensure universal access to healthcare through the Free Primary Healthcare policy,” the party said.

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here: