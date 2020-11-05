ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.11.2020 Headlines

Mahama Tours Eastern Region Today Despite Warnings Over Akyem Sakawa Mafia Comment

Mahama Tours Eastern Region Today Despite Warnings Over Akyem Sakawa Mafia Comment
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has begun a four-day campaign tour of the Eastern region today despite warnings by some aggrieved youth of Akyem not to step foot in the region for endorsing a comment that allegedly tagged them as Akyem Sakawa mafia.

The youth who staged a demonstration some months ago called on the former President to retract and apologise for the Facebook comment he shared.

The former President even though rubbished their claims, another youth group of Akyem held a press conference to counter the allegations of the irate group, assuring Mr Mahama of their support and reception to the region.

The former President during his tour of the region will interact with chiefs and opinion leaders.

Mr Mahama, according to a statement by the party, will explain policies in the party’s 2020 manifesto to the people of the region.

“He will highlight plans in the NDC’s manifesto to create jobs, ensure universal access to healthcare through the Free Primary Healthcare policy,” the party said.

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here:

poster-34-1 poster-46
poster-31-1 poster-42
poster-48 poster-84
View Album

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
30-Km Anhwiankwanta-Obuasi Road 70% Complete; Obuasi Town Roads To Be Completed March 2022
Covid-19 Resurrects, Ghana's Active Cases Rise Sharply Again To 877 From 620
Akufo-Addo Has Fulfilled His Promises To Oti Region, We Will Do Same On Dec 7---SALL Chiefs
Ignore The Propaganda, Judge Us On What We've Done — Bawumia To Oti Region
E/R: Group Storm Okwenya M/A JHS, Attack Teacher With Cutlasses, Sticks For Seizing Student's Phone
What Stupidity Is This – Mahama Blasts Amidu For Smuggling Airbus Scandal Into His Agyapa Deal Report
29 Volta Secessionists Charged With Treason Felony, 22 Freed
IMANI Scores NPP 56% For Fulfilling Campaign Promises
NPP Gov't Pursuing Equal Opportunities In Tertiary Education – Bawumia
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: NDC Hold 3days Fasting And Prayer Starting To...
13 minutes ago

Covid-19 Resurrects, Ghana's Active Cases Rise Sharply Again...
42 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line