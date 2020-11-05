Election 2020: Reject Violent Politicians — PCG Moderator Tells Ghanaians

Reverend Professor JOY Mante has charged Ghanaians to reject any politician who will instigate violence in any form, in the run-up to the December 7 elections.

He said, "no one deserves to be a President or an MP if that person encourages violence in any form or does not condemn violence".

Speaking at the 20th General Assembly of the Church at Akropong, the Moderator said the Church had launched a peace Ambassadors programme to sensitise the members and the general public to denounce violence.

He, therefore, appealed to all political leaders and the media to be very careful in their utterances before, during, and after the elections to ensure a peaceful election.

He called on all politicians to respect the institutions set up and abide by their rules to ensure peace, saying "if you cannot respect your own institutions, how can you become our leader".

In the same vein, he called on the state institutions especially those mandated to play a role in the coming elections to do right to all manner of persons, show transparency, and work without fear or favour.

Reverend Mante said Ghana would once again prove to be the star of Africa and develop its democratic principles at the end of the December elections because Ghanaians were now alert and would rise to their civic responsibility.

Mr Yaw Osafo-Marfo, Senior Minister, said government, in furtherance with its commitment to peace, had warned supporters of the NPP to stay away from violence in the run-up to the December elections.

He, therefore, assured that the government would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring peaceful and credible elections on December 7.

Oseadeyo Nana Kwasi Akufo, Okuapemanhene, said the traditional authority was for peace and would support the government and all stakeholders in ensuring peace on December 7.

---GNA