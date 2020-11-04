Over 62,000 Security Personnel To Be Deployed On Election Day – IGP

About 63,000 police personnel will be deployed across Ghana to provide security on election day, December 7.

The 62,794 security personnel will be drawn from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Armed Forces, the IGP announced at a press conference on Wednesday, 4 November 2020.

“All the personnel I have mentioned will be in their regular uniforms with the exception of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service and the Bureau of National Investigations, who will remain invisible,” the Inspector-General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh said at a press briefing.

The police, he noted, will use a four-tier approach to secure the ballots at all the 40,000 polling stations and 275 collation centres.