Mpampanimhene Advises Parents, Youth To Take Advantage Of FREE SHS 

Parents as well as the youth have been advised to take advantage of the Free SHS Education Policy, implemented by H. E the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and make the most out of it.

The Mawrehene of Dormaa Traditional Council, who doubles as the Wamfie Mpampanimhene, Barima Efrititi Sampon Siaw gave the advice when the DCE and his followers embarked on an Electoral Area Tour of the District on Thursday, October 29,2020. Mpampanim is a suburb of Wamfie

Since the beginning of his term of office, an Electoral Area Tour has gradually become part of the District Chief Executive’s itinerary to enable him to engage his subjects on one to improve and sustain a deepened democracy and good governance.

This year’s event though slated to begin in March was postponed to late August due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. It was concluded in the last week of October with electoral areas in Wamfie, being the last to visit.

The chief seized the opportunity to applaud the current government for such a brave initiative and the huge investment in the Education Sector. He again commended the current government for revitalizing the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to work again.

In his address, he expressed disappointment at a growing number of recalcitrant youth of the area who have succeeded in turning their cemetery into a home where they abuse drugs and exhibits various indiscipline acts that pose a threat to the general public.

He condemned their evasion of the Mpampanim Cemetery and called on the youth to denounce their rascal attitude before it becomes too lat; adding that there cannot be any form of excuse in the era of Free SHS for dropping out of school; hence, parents and the youth alike should rather see the need for education, embrace the Free Education Policy and exploit it to their advantage and that of the development of the District.

Barima Efrititi Sampon Siaw on behalf of the chiefs and people of District, especially those in Wamfie, beseeched the government to pay particular attention to a major problem of the District which has to do with their poor drainage system among others problems itemized at the gathering.

He also entreated politicians to be guided by the devastating effects of war and characterize their campaigns with words of caution which can sustain the country’s young and peaceful democracy.

On his part, the DCE Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman was grateful to chiefs and people of the District for their tolerance, warm welcome, and commendations shown to him and his government all through the electoral tour.

He, as well as the NPP Parliament Candidate, Mr. Paul Apraku Twaum- Barima requested of the chiefs and people to give the Akufo Addo led government 4 more years to do more for the country. They promised a prosperous future for the people of this country.