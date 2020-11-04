NDC Sack Members, MPs Going Independent

Some 18 NDC members including Members of Parliament (MPs) who lost the party's parliamentary primaries and still contesting as Independent Candidates have been stripped off their membership and yanked from the party.

The aggrieved MPs incurred the wrath of the party after several calls to rescind their decision in order not to create divisions within the party failed.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of NDC, John Asiedu Nketia, the decision to go independent is in breach of the party's constitution.

The statement added that party members who campaigned, openly associate themselves with their campaign activities and endorsed their nomination forms suffer the same punishment.

According to the statement, they must hand over all party property to their respective constituency secretariats and cease using the name of the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama in their campaigns.

Check the list of NDC MPs and full statement below: