Such Illicit Behaviours Will Not Repeat Itself—Chiefs And Elders Of Wassa Nkran To Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

A delegation of Chiefs and Elders from Wassa Nkran on Tuesday the 3rd November 2020 was at the residence of the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-valley Constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi and Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture to apologize on behalf of the youth who were hired by the opposition NDC to misbehave during her visit to the community.

The delegation led by Teacher Tikua was not happy at the turn of events portrayed by the irate youth in the community.

In his address, Teacher Tikua indicated that they were not around at that time which gave the youth an opportunity to misbehave.

He said leaders in the community will in no way sit idle while such illicit acts cramp on the courtesy that should be shown to leaders of the country which includes the Minister and her entourage.

They assured the MP that the youth had been summoned and admonished upon which they had apologized.

The leaders presented drinks to the legislator to signify the remorse and pledged to demystify her good works to those who do not know.

The Member of Parliament accepted their apology and assured them the road would be constructed next year under the cocoa Roads project but currently Road improvement being undertaken under contract (Powersoft Construction) by the Assembly.

It was agreed that the Contractor would pay a courtesy call on them to discuss the work being done on the road.

The Chief and elders also requested that the MP to visit Wassa Nkran again to meet the entire community