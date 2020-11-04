ModernGhanalogo

04.11.2020

Dzifa Gomashie Organizes Free Health Screening In Ketu South

By Mustapha Attractive
Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu South Constituency in collaboration with the Ketu South Municipal Hospital, Lifetime Wells For Ghana and Friends Eye Center has organizing a free eye screening for residents in the area.

The eye screening which started yesterday November 2 at Awakorme saw people screened for glaucoma, cataract and other sight problems.

Over one hundred people benefited from the service on the first day.

The six days eye screening exercise is expected to benefit all the five zones in Ketu South. The schedule will be as follows, Tuesday 3rd November Blekusu in the Somè Fugo area, Wednesday 4th November in Hatsukorpe in the Aflao Wego area, Thursday 5th November in Lotakor in the Klikor area and Friday 6th November in Logove in the Agbozume area.

Beneficiaries who require surgery will receive attention at no cost to them.

The surgical team will be in Ketu South to render their services.

Mustapha Attractive
Journalist

Health
