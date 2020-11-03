ModernGhanalogo

03.11.2020 Social News

WAEC Cautions Students Against Using Rogue Sites That Give False Access To WASSCE Results

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has cautioned candidates of the just-ended West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to be careful of rogue websites that give fake updates about the results of the examination.

The management of WAEC is also meeting over allegations that it has released the 2020 WASSCE Results.

According to Citi News sources, the meeting is to identify rogue websites parading as authentic portals to check or upgrade WASSCE results.

Social media reports indicated that the exam body had released the 2020 WASSCE results for the first batch of the free Senior High School program.

In a press release from WAEC signed by its Head of Communications, Agnes Teye Cudjoe cautioned parents, wards, and guardians not to patronize any website advertising the printing of results.

“The Council cautions candidates to be wary of websites announcing the release of the results and of persons who promise to upgrade results for a fee. These are activities of fraudsters and all stakeholders are hereby alerted accordingly. Furthermore, the Council urges all institutions to always authenticate results presented to them.”

WAEC added that “Co-ordination and Marking Exercises have been completed and processing of results as well as other post-examination activities are ongoing.”

---citinewsroom

