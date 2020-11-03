Zongo Research Institute Condemns Recent Spate Of Criminal Acts

Listen to article

Over the past few weeks, the media space has been inundated with stories of violent crimes especially armed and highway robberies with the latest being the Alabar market daylight robbery in which one innocent person was shot dead. Invariably the suspects are all bearing Muslim names.

Time without number the Muslim youth have allegedly been involved in criminal acts that have continuously shed negative light on our communities (Zongo) and our religion. Some years back a prominent Imam whilst delivering the Friday sermon had a cause to disbelieve in the names of alleged criminals being mentioned in the media. In his view most of them are of other faith or communities who just ‘take on `Muslim names when they get arrested. We cannot continue to play the ostrich and blame others for what happens in our communities.

The causes of this and other anti social tendencies on the part of our zongo youth are not farfetched; lack of proper parenting, lack of education and job opportunities, broken homes, bad company of friends etc are some of the contributing factors that continues to influence such behaviors.

We at the Zongo Research Institute calls for concerted efforts especially on the part of our zongo opinion leaders to educate the youth against this and other anti-social behaviors that continues to give our communities and religion constant negative headlines .The time has come for our community leaders call out those engaged in these crimes

Thank you.

---Signed----

Mr. Adam Iddi

(Executive Secretary)