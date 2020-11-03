ASEPA Drags Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta Before CHRAJ; Tags Martin Amidu As Incompetent

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has dragged the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta before the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on Conflict of Interest, Procurement Violations and Tender Rigging in the controversial Agyapa Royalties Deal.

Not only has the petition been made against the Finance Minister, but major shareholder of Databank, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko of Africa Legal & Associates, and President Akufo Addo have all been dragged to CHRAJ.

A risk assessment report by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the selection of advisors for the controversial deal failed to meet the standards of transparency and accountability.

The document also indicated that several actors that approved the agreement flouted the laid down processes with impunity.

According to ASEPA, the decision by the Special Prosecutor to refer the report on the corruption risk assessment to the office of the President is a demonstration of astute incompetence.

The Civil society organization insists that the office of the special prosecutor should have instead launched a full-scale investigation into the transaction.

“It is on this note that ASEPA has taken the pain to petition CHRAJ who is also seized with enough powers to investigate these issues to commence a full-scale investigation into the Agyapa Deal using the OSP’s Corruption Risk Assessment Report as a lead”, a statement from ASEPA signed by Executive Director Mensah Thompson has said.

Read the full statement from ASEPA below:

ASEPA DRAGS KEN OFORI-ATTA,ETAL TO CHRAJ OVER AGYAPA DEAL

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA has today filed a petition of Conflict of Interest, Procurement Violations and Tender Rigging against Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister and major shareholder of Databank, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko of Africa Legal & Associates, and President Akufo Addo over the revelations of corruption and conflict of interest in the OSP Corruption Risk Assesment Report.

This is because ASEPA believes that the Special Prosecutor Mr. Martin Amidu demonstrated astute incompetence when his outfit referred the report on the corruption risk assessment to the office of the President.

If the OSP has uncovered procurement corruption and conflict of interest in the Agyapa deal what stops the OSP from launching a full scale investigations into the Transaction, find those culpable and prosecute them?

But instead INCOMPETENT Martin Amidu referred the report to the President who is also conflicted in this transaction.

It is on this note that ASEPA has taken the pain to petition CHRAJ who is also seized with enough powers to investigate these issues to commence a full scale investigations into the Agyapa Deal using the OSP’s Corruption Risk Assesment Report as a lead.

We have therefore furnish CHRAJ with a copy the OSP report for appropriate action!

We pray CHRAJ does a diligent job on the matter.

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA

0542120628

Cc.

All Media Houses