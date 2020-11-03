Strengthen M&E Department Of Education Ministry—Educationist Urges

Listen to article

There is an urgent need for the Ghana Education Service (GES) to strengthen its Monitoring Department across the country to improve academic work.

This, according to Mr. Benjamin Bubuama, an educationalist, was necessary because of the negative impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on education.

“Regional offices of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Monitoring Department should be strengthened. The promise of logistics by the government should be adequately provided, social protocols should be put in place, teachers must be up their task and students should have a conducive environment to study,” he explained.

Mr. Bubuama raised this concern in an interview in Accra, a few days after the reopening of school for second-year junior and senior high students’ to complete their academic calendar. The decision was taken by the GES after consultations with the relevant stakeholders. The students will remain in school until 14 December 2020.

Touching on the need for a standard qualification for teachers, the educationalist said it was high time GES focus on ensuring that private school teachers were well qualified for their positions in their various schools.

Mr. Bubuama commended government for the resumption of school where students in the Senior High School 2 and Junior High School 2 can be taught by their teachers, and this he believes have a positive impact on the performance of students.

He urged the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service to make provision for the time students lost during their stay at home as a result of COVID-19.

Describing the plight of private school teachers affected by the pandemic as sympathetic, Mr. Bubuama said other Members of Parliament (MPs) must emulate the support given by the MP for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa, to private school teachers in his constituency.

He appealed to government to implement measures that would ensure that all private schools in the country pay Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions, including, Providence Fund, also known as tier three to their teaching and non-teaching staff.

“When this is enforce, in difficult times like this pandemic, the workers can have some form of financial relief and it becomes mandatory for them to withdraw money even before its maturity stage,” Mr. Bubuama stated.

He tasked the government to give priority to education in all levels to address inequality and poverty in the country.

According to the educationalist, it will make the country to succeed scientifically and technologically.