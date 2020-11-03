ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
03.11.2020

Read Finance Minister's Response To Amidu, 'Agyapa Deal Transparent'

By Reporter
1 HOUR AGO

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta insists that the Agyapa Royalties deal is transparent.

The sector minister indicated that his outfit duly supervised the processes leading to the approval of the Agreement in Parliament.

This follows a directive from President Akufo-Addo to the Finance Ministry to return the deal to Parliament for further scrutiny.

This development is as a result of recent findings of a corruption risk assessment report conducted by Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

In the report, the Special Prosecutor intimated that the selection and appointment of advisors for the agreement did not meet the “fundamentals of probity, transparency and accountability.”

But Mr Ofori-Atta in a memo argues that, "The Ministry believes that it has been transparent from the onset."

Read full response below:

DOWNLOAD FILE: 113202014045-vbrduhgtsn-memo.oop.osp-agyapa-resp30102020-2.pdf

