Election 2020: NGOs Call For Strict Enforcement Of Vigilante Bill

The Maralitha Care Foundation (MCF) in collaboration with Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-GH) and Pali Center for Human Development is calling for the strict enforcement of the Vigilante Bill ahead of the December 7 polls.

The non-governmental organizations on Saturday, October 31, 2020, held a stakeholders dialogue at AH Hotel on ending political vigilantism.

After deliberations with key stakeholders including the National Peace Council, National Civic Commission of Education (NCCE), Electoral Commission of Ghana, Security Agencies, CSOs, Media, Political Representatives, Youth Groups, Traditional Authorities, Religious bodies, it was concluded that there is the need for enforcement of the vigilante bill.

“...the passage of the Vigilantism Bill is not enough. Leadership must ensure that the anti-vigilantism law is applied to the later irrespective of the offender’s status or political affiliation to serve the purpose for which it was passed”, a communique signed by the Executive Director of MCF, Mrs. Gladys Addo Osei after the stakeholders' dialogue has said.

According to MCF, CFF-GH, and Pali Center for Human Development, recent activities have indicated that despite the passage of the Vigilantism Act, and the signing of the “Peace Accord” by the leadership of the political parties, there still exist some evidence of political vigilantism in the country.

The non-governmental organizations also want political parties to desist from inciting supporters to be violent during the forthcoming elections.

They have rather called on the parties to support the state institutions to do their work professionally in the paramount interest of Ghana.

Below is the full communique released after the one-day dialogue:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF A-ONE DAY STAKEHOLDERS DIALOGUE ON ENDING POLITICAL VIGILANTISM ORGANISED BY THE MARALITHA CARE FOUNDATION (MCF) IN COLLABORATION WITH COMMUNITY FOCUS FOUNDATION GHANA (CFF-GH) AND PALI CENTER FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT HELD ON SATURDAY, 31ST OCTOBER, 2020 AT AH HOTEL, EAST LEGON, ACCRA.

PREMEABLE:

Political vigilantism is indeed becoming a threat to Ghana’s striving democracy. The issue of political vigilantism in Ghana needs much to be desired. For instance, political parties whether in government or in opposition form and use vigilante groups who then act on their behalf to perpetrate mayhem on persons or groups considered as opponents. The so called vigilantes engage in riots, violent protests and property destruction; they are known to target elections, intimidating voters or mounting roadblocks to prevent people they termed “outsiders” from voting as part of a well-calculated scheme to disfranchise people they consider opponents to their course. These vigilante groups are often violent, they target opposition groups and public officials they see as hindrances to their electoral fortunes.

To reduce the debilitating effects of vigilantism, the Government of Ghana has passed the Anti-Vigilantism Bill to punish individuals or group of persons who indulges in anti-social behaviours especially political vigilantism. Despite the passage of the Vigilantism Act, and the signing of the “Peace Accord” by leadership of the political parties, there seem to exist some evidences of political vigilantism in the country.

It is important to note that some constituents in some constituencies witnessed some vigilantism activities and the recent is the clash between the supporters of two main political parties . ( Case No. 39, myjoyonline.com,2020)

Such gradual acts indeed confirmed the heightened of vigilantism in some constituencies in Ghana.

It is in view of the above that, Maralitha Care Foundation (MCF) in collaboration with Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-GH) and PALI Center for Human Development organized a stakeholders dialogue themed “Ending political vigilantism in Ghana; the role of key stakeholders.

The dialogue accorded the respective stakeholders the opportunity to share ideas on how to end political vigilantism in Ghana.

PARTICIPATION: Participants at the stakeholder dialogue which included representatives from National Peace Council, National Civic Commission of Education (NCCE) , Electoral Commission of Ghana, Security Agencies, CSOs, Media, Political Representatives, Youth Groups, Traditional Authorities, Religious bodies among other stakeholders agreed that:

THE COMMUNIQUE:

 That the passage of the Vigilantism Bill is not enough. Leadership must ensure that the anti-vigilantism law is applied to the later irrespective of the offender’s status or political affiliation to serve the purpose for which it was passed.

 That CSOs, Media, Moral Society, Traditional Authorities among other stakeholders should be heard loud on the issue of vigilantism in order to protect the security and peace of the country.

 That state security institutions should inspire hope and assure the population of their maximum protection before, during and after the election. They should resist partisan influence and show themselves to be neutral, fair and committed to the colours of the nation, Ghana.

 That political parties should not incite their supporters to be violent during the forthcoming elections but rather support the state institutions to do their work professionally in the paramount interest of Ghana. All grievances should be directed to the appropriate quarters for redress.

Signed:

Mrs. Gladys Addo Osei

(EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MCF)

0208128083

31-10-2020