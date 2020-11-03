Airbus Scandal: I’m Disappointed In Amidu For Naming Me Gov't Official One — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has responded to being named as Government Official 1 in the Airbus scandal.

He has expressed disappointment in the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for naming him as Government Official one in the bribery scandal.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu who is investigating the scandal has fingered John Mahama as one of the persons involved in the deal.

Mahama whos spoke on Starr FM says the Special Prosecutor has no basis to continue with his investigation because no wrong took place.

“I’m disappointed in Martin Amidu for putting that paragraph in his report to equalize things, No financial benefit accrued to me, not a single dollar. Legally, he has not a single basis to continue with that investigation. He should show us what investigation he has done, he should tell us who he has spoken to,” Mahama said.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has revealed the reason why Former President John Mahama has not been invited for interrogation into the Airbus scandal.

The Special Prosecutor in a memo revealed that John Mahama is Government official 1 in the said investigations but has not been invited because he has gotten himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the largest political party in Ghana that is the NDC.

The Special Prosecutor had previously sent out invitations to four persons in connection with investigations into the airbus transaction.

The Special Prosecutor in his report on the Agyapa deal also disclosed that Mr. Mahama’s links to the deal had been noted, but the probe had only been suspended due to the electioneering campaign.

Read Martin Amidu’s comment below:

This Office also has warrants of arrest issued by the Courts of Ghana, and an Interpol Red Alert Notice outstanding for execution in the case of the Republic v Samuel Adam Mahama and Others (known as the Airbus SE — Ghana Bribery Scandal involving the then Government of Ghana), not to talk of documentary evidence of suspected forgeries and deceit of a public officer by the three full-blood brothers in the corruption transaction to obtain a Ghanaian passport for Samuel Adam Mahama.

This Office has established the identity of elected Government official 1 to be former President John Dramani Mahama whose brother of the full blood is Samuel Adam Foster also known as Samuel Adam Mahama. The only reason the former President has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana and prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.

The former President has also not offered to make any voluntary statement to this Office despite the publication of an alleged interview containing admissions purportedly made by the former President to a Daily Graphic reporter without the full voice recording which in the meantime remains just hearsay.