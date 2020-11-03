ModernGhanalogo

03.11.2020 General News

Prestea Huni-valley MP Commiserates With Former MCE, Mozart Owuh On Death Of His Father

By Desmond Nana Osei
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

On Sunday, November 1, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley Constituency, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi commiserated with the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Mozart Kweku Owuh on the death of his father Opanyin Joshua Kwamena Owuh.

The MP was accompanied by constituency executives, party faithfuls and sympathizers of the NPP to convey her condolence to the Owuh family at Ehyireso a farming community near Bogoso.

The legislator also joined the NPP fraternity in Prestea to pay her last respect to a staunch patriot, Isaac Conduah, popularly known as Tinga NPP, whose demise came as a shock to the NPP fraternity in the area.

She donated an undisclosed sum to the bereaved families and asked for God's guidance upon the families as they go through these tough times.

The legislator proceeded to the apprenticeship graduation ceremony of 10 apprentices from Bogoso Garages Association.

In a grand ceremony held at the town Hall park in Bogoso, the MP supported each graduate with ₵500 and donated ₵1000 to the association.

She assured the gathering of the Akufo-Addo led government continual effort to equip people especially the youth with the technical and professional skills needed for socio-economic and industrial development of the country by prioritizing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

General News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
