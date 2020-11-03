ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.11.2020 Social News

Election 2020: Nana 'Toaso' – Sarkodie

Election 2020: Nana 'Toaso' – Sarkodie
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

“I criticised dumsor, if it has ended today, Nana Toaso”, these were the words of rapper Sarkodie in his latest song, titled ‘Happy Day’ featuring Kuami Eugene to endorse President Akufo-Addo with just a month to the December 7 polls.

Even though the issue of which government ended dumsor remains controversial, Sarkodie noted that if he is enjoying uninterrupted power supply and his child will enjoy free SHS, then he endorses President Akufo-Addo.

The ‘Adonai’ hitmaker stated that since he had pointed out pressing issues like inflation and dumsor in his 2015 songs titled 'The Masses' and 'Dumsor', respectively, it is appropriate to give praise where it is due.

Sarkodie also mentioned President Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party’s popular campaign catchphrase, “The battle is the Lord’s” in the outro of the song.

Recently, the Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, also touched on the controversial issue of which government ended dumsor.

He indicated that former president John Mahama, during his tenure, stabilised the erratic power situation (dumsor) that bedevilled the country before his defeat.

“You say John Mahama hasn’t done anything for this nation? That’s a lie. He was able to stabilise electricity and power before he left office”, Rev Korankye Ankrah told his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2020 when he catalogued the achievements of all the Presidents of the fourth republic, as part of his teachings about honouring rather than insulting the political fathers of the land.

“John Mahama did roads; let’s stop this hypocrisy and childishness”, he said.

---classfm

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Bones Of Murdered Takoradi Girls Land In Sekondi High Court
Agyapa Deal: CSOs Kick Against Reassessment By Current Parliament
Election 2020: I've Invoked 77 Powerful Gods Of Cape Coast To Struck Dead Any Troublemakers — Quotation Master
KATH Financial Director Sues Management For Advertising His Position
South Odorkor Residents Laments Land Guards Harassment
We'll Serve Humanity Even At The Point Of Death - Police
Bee Attack Kills 2 Siblings, Others Injured In Awutu
Mfantseman MP’s Murder: State Substitutes Charge For Eight 'Killers'
Citi News’ Pius Amihere Eduku Goes Home On November 28
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Read Finance Minister's Response To Amidu, 'Agyapa Deal Tran...
1 hour ago

Election 2020: A Lot Have Gone Wrong – Mahama Laments To EU ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line