03.11.2020 Social News

Bones Of Murdered Takoradi Girls Land In Sekondi High Court

1 HOUR AGO

The skeletal remains of the four murdered Takoradi kidnapped girls still in the custody of the police have been brought to the Sekondi High Court ahead of a hearing today, Tuesday, November 3.

This is upon the request of the seven member-jury in the murder case against the two Nigerians, Sam Udoetuk Wills and John Orji.

The court is sitting today to continue the trial of the two persons who are being held as the main suspects in the case that has lasted more than a year.

The Sekondi High Court on July 29, 2020, empanelled the seven-member jury in the case.

The empanelling of the jury met stiff opposition from the two accused persons, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji, as each without any reason objected to six out of the 13-panel members called.

Their rejection of the jury members only came to a halt after the court reminded them that each had a right to reject up to three jury members without justification, beyond which they have to provide reasons.

The Presiding Judge, then swore in the remaining seven jury members of different backgrounds from the public service with a caution to avoid any compromise of their mandated duty.

