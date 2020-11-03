ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.11.2020 Agriculture

Ketu North: Farmers Appeal For Support As Heavy Rainfall Cause Havoc

By Worlanyo Ameamu
Maize crop damaging because of frequent heavy rainfall
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Maize crop damaging because of frequent heavy rainfall

Some farmers in Ohawu in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region are counting their loses as a result of the frequent rainfall that is causing havoc to their farms.

According to them, the late rainfall in the last farming season caused serious destruction to their crops resulting in post harvest loses but this year's season has recorded heavy torrential rains.

Mr Jonathan Atsah, one of the aggrieved farmers in an interaction with ModernGhana News disclosed that the rain comes in everyday causing the fast springing up of weeds few days after weeding.

He added that, though they needed the rains, the rate at which it is raining these days has affected their crops.

"Our crops are perishing on the farms due to the heavy rains," he added.

Mr Atsa lamented about the financial loses farmers would incur as a result of the loses.

He explained that farm produce such as cassava, cowpea, pepper, garden eggs among others were cultivated in a very large quantity last season but the delay in rainfall caused major loses this year.

The farmers are now appealing to government to provide them with some storage and preservation materials and methods to help prevent further destruction of farm produce as they can no more predict rainfall in minor and major farming seasons.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

Agriculture
Powered By Modern Ghana
Bono East: New Association To Address Challenges Of Cashew Farmers, Sellers Launched
11.3 million Ghanaians Are In Agriculture – Report
OFAB Ghana Holds Successful Media Awards Ceremony
World Cocoa Farmers Organization (WCFO) On Increase In Cocoa Price For The 2020/2021 Season
Rejuvenate Gaia Global, Ashanti Regional MoFA To Use Greenfert Fertiliser On Demo Farms
Access To Land And Farm Inputs Still Remain Barriers To Rural Smallholder Women Farmers In Ghana—Agrisolve
Governments Need To Halt The Disproportionate Impact Of COVID-19 On Rural Women--IFAD President On International Day Of Rural Women
‘Six Steps’ Toolkit Sparks Excitement Among Cassava Farmers
Six Steps Toolkits Sparks Excitement Among Farmers
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

I Regret Not Interacting Directly With Ghanaians As Presiden...
36 minutes ago

Agyapa Deal: Amidu's Report Vindicates Minority – Inusah Fus...
53 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line