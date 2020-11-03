Ketu North: Farmers Appeal For Support As Heavy Rainfall Cause Havoc

Some farmers in Ohawu in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region are counting their loses as a result of the frequent rainfall that is causing havoc to their farms.

According to them, the late rainfall in the last farming season caused serious destruction to their crops resulting in post harvest loses but this year's season has recorded heavy torrential rains.

Mr Jonathan Atsah, one of the aggrieved farmers in an interaction with ModernGhana News disclosed that the rain comes in everyday causing the fast springing up of weeds few days after weeding.

He added that, though they needed the rains, the rate at which it is raining these days has affected their crops.

"Our crops are perishing on the farms due to the heavy rains," he added.

Mr Atsa lamented about the financial loses farmers would incur as a result of the loses.

He explained that farm produce such as cassava, cowpea, pepper, garden eggs among others were cultivated in a very large quantity last season but the delay in rainfall caused major loses this year.

The farmers are now appealing to government to provide them with some storage and preservation materials and methods to help prevent further destruction of farm produce as they can no more predict rainfall in minor and major farming seasons.