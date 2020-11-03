ModernGhanalogo

03.11.2020 Social News

Agyapa Deal: CSOs Kick Against Reassessment By Current Parliament

The Alliance of Civil Society Organizations working in Extractive, Anti-Corruption and Good Governance has kicked against the reassessment of the controversial Agyapa deal by the current Parliament following the detection of some anomalies by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

The CSOs say the current Parliament might fail to properly scrutinize the agreement should it attempt to revisit it for the needed auditing.

A member of the Civil Society group and the Country Director for Send Ghana, George Osei Bimbeh, says the deal should only be analyzed by the eighth parliament.

He added that with many of the parliamentarians canvassing votes for the 2020 elections, they will not be able to properly relook into the deal.

“We are not in good terms in terms of the time on hand in Parliament. Many of them are in the nuke and crannies of this country canvassing for votes. We do not have the massive attendance in the house and so I am a bit skeptical in terms of the kind of work that will go into it and I think that if anything at all, it shouldn’t be considered the lifetime of this parliament.”

