Bono East: New Association To Address Challenges Of Cashew Farmers, Sellers Launched

A new Association to ensure competitive but satisfactory price of cashew and cashew products has been launched in Techiman with a call on cashew Farmers and buyers to unite and improve their businesses.

The fresh Association, "Progressive Cashew Association of Ghana" has a special focus on enhancing the progress of cashew dealers in Ghana.

According to the leadership of the Cashew farmers and traders of Ghana, it became imperative for them to take such a step because, although the Government has made several efforts in supporting the development of Ghana’s export cashew industry, there is still the need to consider more initiatives potential of supporting the local cashew farmers.

Cashew farmers and traders have been lamenting the negative impact of unstable prices of the products on their business.

To them, more priority needs to be given to their business to safeguard it from collapse.

The Chairman of the newly formed Association, Emmanuel Goodhead addressing the cashew farmers during the launch of the Association acknowledged the Government's commitment in improving the cashew business in Ghana but quickly implored the cashew farmers and sellers to link up and embrace the Association as it can help ameliorate most of their concerns.

"In fact, this Association was formed based on the issues that were raised by the farmers"...they were saying that, the previous cashew Associations did not give proper attention to most of their concerns, so this Association is basically to fight for the cause of the farmers in the cashew growing locality". He said.

The Chairman also added "And I must say that I am very grateful to the President to institute the Tree Crop Development Authority. This mother Association will help us swiftly address the issues of the farmers.

The second Vice Chairman of the Association is also confident that, the initiative will augment the Government's efforts in ensuring the country benefit from the growing demand for cashew nuts both socially and economically.

He said it will serve as a bridge between the Government, farmers, petty buyers, and exporters of cashew products.

The newly formed Association has Mr. Emmanuel Goodhead as the Chairman, Nana Ameyaw Manu as the First Vice Chairman, and Kingsley Korbla Mawuena as the Second Vice-Chairman.

It also includes Mrs. Baptista S. Gepu as the Secretary, Douglas Owusu Ameyaw as the Assistant Secretary as well as Alhaji Seika Parus and Donyina Tonto Nicholas as the Organizer and Deputy Organizer respectfully.

The rest are Kofi Damoah Apenkwa as the First Trustee, Emmanuel Gyimi Ankra as the Second Trustee and Simon Berko as the Treasurer.

