Improving Academic And Non-Academic Learning Outcomes In The Savannah And Northern Regions

Savana signatures with support from OXFAM Ghana organized an interface and open-day meeting between two model schools (Sawla Girls Model Junior High School and Kpandai Girls Model Junior High School) and eight control public schools in Kpandai and Sawla districts in the Savannah and Northern Regions of Ghana.

The meeting which seeks to improve academic and non-academic learning outcomes in the two model schools and the eight control public schools’ forms part of the Innovation for Transformative Education (ITE) project being implemented by Savana Signatures and OXFAM Ghana.

As part of the project interventions, the schools were given Ideasbox containing 10 tablets, 10 e-readers, 4 laptops, projector, television and other items to assist in their academic work.

The meeting brought together 50 teachers including students to showcase what they can develop or do with the Ideasbox which was provided by Oxfam. The participants were introduced to an online platform that connected the two districts to have real-time communication and the exhibition of developed activities.

Participants were guided to develop various activities, which include; how to use tablets, phones, and laptops to access information stored on the server, how to connect a server with Tablets, Laptops, Phones and Television. They also developed skills in differentiating books, creating ease of access to information research. They developed activities on how to use the camcorders for both pictures and videos. They also developed activities using games to solve difficult concepts and to tell stories. They develop activities on using headsets for oral English and how to use the external hard drive for backups and among other related skills.

Speaking to the Project Manager, Mr. Raphael McClure Adomey, he noted that in this digital era, ICT use in the classroom is important as it gives students the opportunities to learn and apply the required 21st-century skills.

He further enumerated the reasons for using ICT in the classroom, adding that, ICT helps teachers to interact with students and also aid in innovative teaching and learning.

“The activities developed by participants seek to share knowledge between these two districts. The students prepared varied activities using the Ideasbox and shared with their colleagues.”

He urged participants to practice the activities they developed regularly as that would enhance their understanding of the use of tools handed to the school.