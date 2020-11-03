Atebubu: NBSSI, Mastercard Foundation Support 50 Youth

The National Board for Small Scale Industries NBSSI has presented start-up kits to 50 beneficiaries in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality under the Mastercard Young Africa Works Apprenticeship Program.

The beneficiaries made up of 6 males and 44 females have gone through an apprenticeship program in welding and fabrication, dressmaking, hairdressing, and bakery leading to the award of National Vocational Training Institute NVTI grade I certificates.

According to Mr. Kwasi Abayie Acheampong the Bono East regional manager of the NBSSI, in its quest to create fulfilling and dignified jobs for the youth, the board entered into a partnership with the Mastercard Foundation in 2019 under which it supports the youth under the youth entrepreneurship and employment program.

He said the program is made up of 3 models namely: innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship; apprenticeship to entrepreneurship and micro, medium and small-scale enterprise acceleration adding that his outfit has created over 18,600 jobs since 2017.

In a contribution, Mrs. Cynthia Debrah of the NBSSI said the youth entrepreneurship support program aims at equipping 39,000 youth with employable skills in 3 years saying the successful attainment of this objective will depend on how well the current beneficiaries put their kits to good use for their own benefit and the well-being of others.

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu said job creation especially for the youth is at the heart of the New Patriotic Party’s development agenda. He said since the public sector cannot absolve all prospective job seekers it is only expedient to train and equip the youth to become self-employed.

The Bono-East regional minister and Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin constituency Hon. Kofi Amoakohene said the gesture is aimed at transforming the lives of the beneficiaries and urged them to take the opportunity with all seriousness.

He said such initiatives do not come by chance but as a result of hard work adding that the constituency is a leading beneficiary of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre MASLOC and NBSSI loans in the 3 erstwhile Brong Ahafo regions.

Dressmakers numbering 24 took home one sewing machine, one iron, a pair of scissors, 4 half-piece clothes, lining, buttons, and zips each while 15 hairdressers received one drier, one hair washing station, shampoo, conditioners, creams, hair, scissors, and combs each.

Each of five bakers got one cylinder, one bag each of flour and sugar, a bucket of margarine one rolling pin, a baking sheet, and will soon receive ovens in addition.

The all-male welders numbering six benefitted from one welding machine, one grinding machine, one grinding plate, electrodes, and a face shield each.

Present was the municipal head of the Business Advisory Centre Mr. Isaac Oppong.

The function was chaired by Nana Owusu Gyimah, Ankobiahene of the Atebubu traditional area.