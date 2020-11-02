[Full Text] OSP Agyapa Analysis And Assessment Report LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has raised issues with the controversial Agyapa Gold Royalties deal. In his corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal, Mr. Amidu argued that consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough. Find full report below: Download PDF: [112202072336-n6iul8w331-osp-agyapa-analysis---assessment-report-oct-15-2020.pdf]
The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has raised issues with the controversial Agyapa Gold Royalties deal.
In his corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal, Mr. Amidu argued that consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.
Find full report below: