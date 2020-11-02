ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
02.11.2020 Headlines

[Full Text] OSP Agyapa Analysis And Assessment Report

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has raised issues with the controversial Agyapa Gold Royalties deal.

In his corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal, Mr. Amidu argued that consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.

Find full report below:

Download PDF: [112202072336-n6iul8w331-osp-agyapa-analysis---assessment-report-oct-15-2020.pdf]

