Amidu Flag Issues With Agyapa Royalties Deal

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has raised issues with the controversial Agyapa Gold Royalties deal.

In his corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal, Mr. Amidu argued that consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.

He further disclosed that the selection and appointment of advisors for the agreement did not meet the “fundamentals of probity, transparency and accountability.”

“A casual reading of the Transaction Documents leaves nobody in doubt that it affects the rights and obligations of several stakeholders in the Mining and Minerals sector of the economy including the Chiefs and people of Ghana.”

The Special Prosecutor in his corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa Royalties deal took a swipe at the various officers that took part in the processes for the approval of the agreement.

According to him, the actors knew the law but decided to flout several the laid down processes with impunity.

“All the parties to the Mandate Agreement are deemed to have known the law but ignored it with impunity in signing and implementing the Mandate Agreement which is null and void ab initio as violating the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and the Public Procurement Authority Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended. This conduct which appears to have been in furtherance of the suspected bid-rigging, in the assessment of this Office severely lowered the risk of corruption, and rendered them a low risk enterprise in the Agyapa Royalties Transactions process and their approval. It is with these new lenses that the analysis of the risk of corruption, and anti-corruption assessments of the legality of the engagement of the other services providers and underwriters on the recommendations of the Transaction Advisors acting as the Ministry of Finance’s procurement entity tender committee contrary to Part VI of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended, and Sections 7 and 25 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) afore-quoted were made.”---citinewsroom