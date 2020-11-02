South Odorkor Residents Laments Land Guards Harassment

South Odorkor Residents close to the St Anthony School have appealed to the Inspector General Of Police (IGP) to intensify security in the area due to reported harassment by some suspected landguards.

According to them, for some time now, there has been repeated harassment of residents by the armed men purportedly deployed by a developer to supervise an ongoing construction works in the area.

The residents said the building in question is being put up in an area considered to be on the road and when residents agitated that they would not allow the building project to continue, the developer, (yet to be identified) deployed the armed men to guard the area.

A resident, Emmanuel Oteng, who spoke to DGN Online, said the armed wielding men are often deployed to the area every night and at times come during the day to ensure that no resident interfere with ongoing works.

He said residents are terrified, as the area has become dangerous to live in recently.

“When you look at the area where the construction is ongoing, nobody will tell you that the project is being undertaken on the road.

He said the Cardinal Street Sign passes through the lane opposite the mosque to meet the White Lagoon Street and the said developer has been the sign but has deliberately constructed a wall to block portion of the road.

“ if we do not stop this illegal activity in the area, we are going to suffer flooding in case of heavy downpour because he is putting up his building on a water way this place is also part of the Cardinal street.”

Another resident who only gave his name as Irene , said she has lived in the area for the past twenty years without fear until recently when the armed land guards were deployed in the area to supervise the said construction.

“ I must say that the land guards have turned the area into their haven , threatening residents who opposes the said construction and you dare not look at them twice when passing through the area .”

She said the municipal assembly has been informed about the development but they are yet to react on it.

---Daily Guide