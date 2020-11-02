NPP China Branch Donates To NPP National Campaign Team

The NPP China branch on Friday 30th October 2020 donated a brand-new Toyota pickup vehicle worth Gh₵ 235,000.00 in support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national campaign team.

In a short ceremony to present the vehicle, the chairman of the NPP China branch, Mr. Ben Owusu Achiaw (AKA Benviko), was optimistic that the vehicle would facilitate movement in the National front and campaign activities so that the party would win both the presidential and parliamentary votes massively across the country.

He advised citizens to vote peacefully on the election day and eschew the politics of insults that had the tendency of creating tension and causing chaos.

“Nana Addo being number one on the ballot sheet is enough evidence that the NPP will win again this years’ election with a wide margin,” he added.

The occasion was graced by Dr. Amankona Frank, China NPP branch 2nd vice-chairman; Ms.Victoria Ntarku Owusu, China NPP branch women’s organizer, Mr. Eric Godbless Boa, China NPP branch treasurer, Dr. Koranteng Collins Osei, campaign committee chairman, Mr. Ernest Abekah Ansah, China NPP branch communication director, Mr. Hangzhon chapter, Dr. Benard Kwame Oppong-Kusi, NPP Japan branch chairman, Mrs. Attaful Dan, South Africa NPP branch, among others.

Receiving the donation, Mr. Mac Manu, National campaign manager for the ruling party expressed appreciation for the donation, adding that, the vehicle had come at the right time to lessen the workload on the ground ahead of the elections.

He called on other stakeholders to assist them with other logistics to enable them to reach out to every constituency in the country

“Come December 7, 2020, let us all go out in our numbers to show appreciation by way of re-electing the President for his initiatives and good work such as the Free SHS, NABCO, 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others,” he added.

Story by Nana Boateng