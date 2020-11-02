[Full document] This Is Why PPA CEO Was Fired

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 30 terminated the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

The termination followed recommendations from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Mr. Adjei was investigated by CHRAJ for corruption and conflict of interest after he was accused of sidestepping procurement processes for personal gains.

He was captured in an investigative piece put together by freelance journalist, Manasseh Awuni Azure in 2019.

What were CHRAJ findings?

The Commission amongst other things found Adjenim Boateng Adjei, guilty of conflict of interest.

According to the report, Mr. Adjei “put himself in several positions where his personal, relational, and pecuniary interest in TDL and other companies actually conflicted with the performance of the functions of his office as CEO and Board Member of PPA. The Commission holds that the Respondent [Mr. Adjei] has contravened article 284 of the 1992 Constitution.”

It also has said Mr. Adjei was not able to explain the source of “large volumes of excess wealth that passed through his bank accounts”.

“We find that the Respondent's explanation completely unsatisfactory and that he could not explain the source of the large volumes of excess wealth that passed through his bank accounts between March 2017 and August 2019 (unexplained wealth).”

Click here to read the full report from CHRAJ

Download PDF: [112202060420-0e72xlkxwr-chraj-report-on-ceo-of-ppa.pdf]

