ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.11.2020 General News

[Full document] This Is Why PPA CEO Was Fired

[Full document] This Is Why PPA CEO Was Fired
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 30 terminated the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

The termination followed recommendations from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Mr. Adjei was investigated by CHRAJ for corruption and conflict of interest after he was accused of sidestepping procurement processes for personal gains.

He was captured in an investigative piece put together by freelance journalist, Manasseh Awuni Azure in 2019.

What were CHRAJ findings?

The Commission amongst other things found Adjenim Boateng Adjei, guilty of conflict of interest.

According to the report, Mr. Adjei “put himself in several positions where his personal, relational, and pecuniary interest in TDL and other companies actually conflicted with the performance of the functions of his office as CEO and Board Member of PPA. The Commission holds that the Respondent [Mr. Adjei] has contravened article 284 of the 1992 Constitution.”

It also has said Mr. Adjei was not able to explain the source of “large volumes of excess wealth that passed through his bank accounts”.

“We find that the Respondent's explanation completely unsatisfactory and that he could not explain the source of the large volumes of excess wealth that passed through his bank accounts between March 2017 and August 2019 (unexplained wealth).”

Click here to read the full report from CHRAJ

Download PDF: [112202060420-0e72xlkxwr-chraj-report-on-ceo-of-ppa.pdf]

---citinewsroom

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ghana, Rwanda Deepen Ties
NPP China Branch Donates To NPP National Campaign Team
Akufo-Addo Honours Gallant Police Officers, Fallen Heroes
Bawumia Opens GES Training Institute
Gov’t To Hold 7th Nation Building Updates On Tuesday
Media Reminded To Be Professional As Election 2020 Approaches
Sparkassenstiftung, AFAWI Train Market Women In Financial Literacy
Prof Adinkrah-Appiah Chairs VCs Of Technical Universities-Ghana
Agyapa Deal: Special Prosecutor Completes Corruption Risk Assessment
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Over 150 NDC Members Switch To NPP In Asante Akim South
1 hour ago

Asokwa: Akufo-Addo Called Me To Step Down — NPP Member Going...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line