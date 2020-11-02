ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.11.2020 General News

Akufo-Addo Honours Gallant Police Officers, Fallen Heroes

Akufo-Addo Honours Gallant Police Officers, Fallen Heroes
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo Monday joined the Ghana Police Administration to remember serving and police officers who lost their lives in line of duty in the course of the year.

In all, 14 police officers died through motor accidents and various hazards they were exposed to while performing their duties.

The Police Memorial Day, Flag Raising and Wreath Laying ceremony took place at the Cenotaph of the National Police Training School, Tesano in Accra.

The ceremony is a special day set aside every year to celebrate serving police officers and officers who lost their lives, while performing their lawful duties.

President Akufo-Addo laid a wreath on behalf of Government and people of Ghana, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, laid a wreath on behalf of the Police Administration, Widow of late Chief Inspector William Dogbe laid a wreath on behalf of the bereaved families, Nii Doodo Nsaki II, Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, laid a wreath on behalf of the traditional authorities.

President Akufo-Addo lit the perpetual flame and commiserated with the bereaved families.

The President also toured the Cenatoph and signed the Remembrance Book.

During the sermon, ACP Very Rev. Frank Twum-Baah, Second-in-Command of the Religious Affairs Department, Ghana Police Service, prayed for peace and strength for the relatives of the fallen heroes in such trying moments.

He said the fallen police officers sacrificed their lives for the peace of others and the nation at large.

---GNA

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Bawumia Opens GES Training Institute
Gov’t To Hold 7th Nation Building Updates On Tuesday
Media Reminded To Be Professional As Election 2020 Approaches
Sparkassenstiftung, AFAWI Train Market Women In Financial Literacy
Prof Adinkrah-Appiah Chairs VCs Of Technical Universities-Ghana
Agyapa Deal: Special Prosecutor Completes Corruption Risk Assessment
MTN Hitmaker Season 9: Pashyn, Jimi Evicted
Sacking Of PPA Boss: ASEPA Accuses CHRAJ Of Selective Justice
NPP, NDC To Justify Energy Manifesto Promises At Maiden CBOD Event
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

'EC Has Printed 150,000 Excess Ballots' – Afriyie Ankrah
35 minutes ago

Dismissal Not Enough, Confiscate Income From All Contract Sa...
35 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line