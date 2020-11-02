Akufo-Addo Honours Gallant Police Officers, Fallen Heroes

President Akufo-Addo Monday joined the Ghana Police Administration to remember serving and police officers who lost their lives in line of duty in the course of the year.

In all, 14 police officers died through motor accidents and various hazards they were exposed to while performing their duties.

The Police Memorial Day, Flag Raising and Wreath Laying ceremony took place at the Cenotaph of the National Police Training School, Tesano in Accra.

The ceremony is a special day set aside every year to celebrate serving police officers and officers who lost their lives, while performing their lawful duties.

President Akufo-Addo laid a wreath on behalf of Government and people of Ghana, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, laid a wreath on behalf of the Police Administration, Widow of late Chief Inspector William Dogbe laid a wreath on behalf of the bereaved families, Nii Doodo Nsaki II, Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, laid a wreath on behalf of the traditional authorities.

President Akufo-Addo lit the perpetual flame and commiserated with the bereaved families.

The President also toured the Cenatoph and signed the Remembrance Book.

During the sermon, ACP Very Rev. Frank Twum-Baah, Second-in-Command of the Religious Affairs Department, Ghana Police Service, prayed for peace and strength for the relatives of the fallen heroes in such trying moments.

He said the fallen police officers sacrificed their lives for the peace of others and the nation at large.

---GNA