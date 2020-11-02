Mfantseman MP’s Murder: State Substitutes Charge For Eight 'Killers'

Listen to article

The State has substituted its charge sheet against the eight accused 'killers' being held in connection with the murder of Ekow Hayford Quansah, who until then was Member of Parliament for Mfantseman.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery, contrary to sections 23 and 149 respectively, of the Criminal offences Act, 1960, ACT 29.

The State has also brought two more people under the charges, bringing the total number of accused persons in the trial so far, to eight (8).

These include; a mobile phone repairer, Alhassan Abubakar alias Abu Fulani, a businessman, Nasiru Fudailu Nash alias SP, Alhassan Mahama Yahaya alias Mystical Cloud, Amadu Yakubu, Haruna Osman alias Baby Boy, a scraps dealer, Adam Alhassan, a blacksmith Fuseni Osuman and Farmer, Fred Tetteh alias Wallace.

These, together with one Mohammed, as well as other suspects still at large, are facing the charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The accused persons have been remanded into police custody to reappear on Monday November 16. This was after the Accra Circuit Court 10 denied a bail application by defence lawyer, George Asomani.

Facts of the case presented in court earlier showed that the late Member of Parliament's campaign team was hijacked at about 1 am on the Abeaze-Dominase and Duadze road on the Mankessim-Assufosu highway to rob them.

The robbers were said to have demanded upon stopping the campaign vehicle that the late MP identified himself.

They demanded money and when he said he didn't have, but suggested they took him home, so he gives them the money, they shot him and killed him.

