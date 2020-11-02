ISD Staff Admonished To Demonstrate Commitment, Dedication To Duty

The National Director of the Information Services Department (ISD), Charles Wereko has tasked the staff of his outfit to demonstrate commitment and dedication to their duty to justify the ISDs strategic transformational agenda.

He said this at Goaso, capital of Ahafo Region on a working visit to interact with the staff of ISD, foster close relationship and collaborate with the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (AhRCC) and other stakeholders.

He hinted that under the policy, measures will be put in place in no time to improve infrastructure, equipment and provision of vans for effective and efficient delivery of ISDs core mandate which is so crucial in the country's development.

"We presently awaiting cabinet' s approval of the Transformational Agenda Programme to overhaul and retool the ISD for effective and efficient service delivery," he emphasized.

According to him, ISDs across the country need more staff to improve their good work, therefore prudent measures are been put in place to increase the number especially in the newly created regions.

The ISD National Director assured staff at regional, municipals and districts levels of addressing their challenges such as broken down cinema vans, inadequate logistics, poor state of offices, understaffing and insufficient funds.

The AhRCC Director, Samuel Donkor pledged council's readiness to partner ISD to execute its mandate as expected for the benefit of the people.

He said due to resource constraints at the AhRCC, executing developmental projects and programmes are extremely difficult but in the mist of this stakeholders are always determined to make the best out. " I commend stakeholders for their resolve and determination to make the best out of the situation " he stated.

He pledged to resource and equip the ISD to effectively disseminate and educate the populace on government policies and programmes and appealed to donors and developmental partners to take advantage of the development potentials of the region and partner the AhRCC for areas of development.

The Regional Information Officer (RIO), Maxwell .B. Kombat lauded the National Director and the team for the initiative which will improve the work of the staff to benefit the people.

"Lack of offices, residential accommodation, inadequate staff, inadequate furniture and equipments are the major challenges against the smooth administration of the ISD in the region " he said.

His familiarization tour accompanied by the Deputy Director in charge of Operations, Osei Wish and Deputy Director in charge of Regional Coordinating Division (RCD), Dorothy Tagoe which took them to Bono East, Bono and Western North Regions was to afford him the opportunity to acquaint himself with the operations of the ISD especially in the newly created regions and also to take inventory of challenges for proper address.