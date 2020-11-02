Don't Divorce Your Spouse, It Enrich Lawyers — Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has cautioned couples never to resort to divorce since it affects the foundation of a nation.

He explains that marriage sustains a family which is the foundation of every nation. "When people get divorced it affects the fabric of the family and thereby affects the nation's foundation."

Lawyer Ampaw explained that divorce is a very expensive venture which only seeks to enrich lawyers. "A lawyer shall charge a minimum of Ghc10,000 or Ghc15,000 to as high as Ghc100,000 depending on the property at stake in the divorce case".

According to him, divorce litigation takes a longer time to be adjudicated upon.

According to him, the legal process drains the energy of the couples involved and time due to its numerous adjournments. "Don't divorce your wife or husband but try and patch up. It is legally permissible but I shall not advise anyone to divorce his or her spouse."

He recounted his personal experience indicating that he, a son of a former cabinet minister and a Member of Parliament, he and his mother had to be hawking at Sukura, a suburb of Accra. "All this happened to me because of divorce. I've gone through a lot due to my mother divorcing my father and it was a bitter experience".

He added that men who get divorced by their wives normally become bitter and don't cater for their children and that affect their growth and development of the child.

Mr. Ampaw proposes some three main reasons upon which a woman can divorce her husband. "One, if a man persistently physically assaults his wife. Two, if a man threatens to kill you because he doesn't love you anymore and three, if a man doesn't take of you. If these things happen then a woman can seek for divorce."

He was speaking to Nana Adwoa Nelson Aweh on the programme "Mmra Ne Abrabɔ Mu Nsɛm" on Wontumi television on Sunday, 1st November, 2020.

He advises couples to try and iron out all differences that may arise out of their marriage. "God abhors divorce and I can only tell others to be careful since divorce doesn't help anyone."