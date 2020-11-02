ModernGhanalogo

By Editor
ModernGhana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls 36.37%
President Akufo-Addo has scored 55.75% beating his main contender, former President John Dramani who scored 36.37%, according to a ModernGhana poll conducted between the two main presidential candidates ahead of the upcoming December 7 elections.

President Akufo-Addo pulled 2,825 votes whiles former President John Dramani Mahama gathered 1,843 votes.

Those who voted Neither were 399 representing 7.87%.
The total vote cast was 5,067.
In total, 49 countries voted.

The poll which lasted for 41 days, started on 29th August 2020 and ended on 2nd November 2020

Analysis

Among the selected top six voting countries, the figures show Mahama leading in Ghana with 1,150 votes representing 46.49% as against President Akufo-Addo with 1,130 votes representing 45.52%. Persons who voted Neither were 198 representing 7.99%.

However, President Akufo-Addo excelled in the remaining five countries with a total vote of 1,219 against former President John Dramani Mahama who pulled 437 votes.

The countries are, the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, Netherlands and Canada.

As the most credible news portal that generates about 60% of its traffic outside Ghana and with over 5,000 columnists from all over the world, ModernGhana team wants to assure readers that the poll results are true and credible.

ModernGhana web will continue to remain unbiased, non-sectoral and non-political in its effort to serve the public with credible information from a professional point of view.

ModernGhana web has the best system in Ghana that runs the most credible polls than the many. Our poll results are verifiable.

POLL SNAPSHOT

