MTN Hitmaker Season 9: Pashyn, Jimi Evicted

Jimi and Pashyn have been evicted from MTN Hitmaker season 9 competition.

Their last week's performances together with Kwacy Boat saw the two contestants falling at the bottom three.

However, Kwacy Boat managed to survive as the only rapper in this season's competition.

Kwacy Boat who struggled with his performance found the trick with some impressive freestyle rap that moved the crowd.

The remaining ten contestants performed well at their third stage.

The top performers for the week were Josh Blakk, Adepa, Gabi Nova, Bryan and Mimi who truly impressed the judges with quality stage performances.

Other contestants including Achiaa, Nessa Cute, RBJ, and Kobby Tuesday did well in their respective performances.

The winner of the second MTN Pulse Moment in this season's competition was sensational vocalist Bryan.

Kawya, Eazzy with Kidi, winner MTN Hitmaker season five were the guest judge for the week.