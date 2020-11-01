Gas Shortage Hits Accra, Tema

There is shortage of LPG in Accra and Tema.

Residents and drivers who depend on LPG for their businesses are extremely stranded.

The situation is causing choas in town as drivers and residents scramble at few LPG stations that still has gas.

Others are just roaming about in town with their cylinders from one LPG station to another.

Reports say the situation is not different in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The same can be reported in Sekondi-Takoradi in the West Region as it was the first to suffer the shortage during the week.

Households are starving due to the unavailability of gas to cook for days now.

Others have gone back to charcoal to survive.

Some Taxi drivers who depend on gas told ModernGhana News that the shortage is hurting their business and want a quick resolution to the problem.

Some LPG station operators, our reporters spoke to, seems to find no answers to the shortage.

There is no official statement from government officials as to what could have triggered this massive shortage that is gradually hiting the whole country.