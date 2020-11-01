NPP Has Improved Lives Of Ghanaian Youth – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government under four years has implemented programmes and policies that have improved the lives of the Ghanaian youth.

The President said youth-centred policies such as start-up capitals for businesses run by young people are evidence of government interventions to build the capacity of the country's youth.

The president speaking at this year's Head of State Award at the Jubilee House said the government will continue to implement programmes aimed at building Ghana's youth.

“The Akufo-Addo government over the last three years and ten months in office has placed a premium on skills training. The government has established the youth livelihood project with over 120 young people involved in the cultivation of 120 acres of maize.”

“In addition to these, we promised to review and develop the new national youth policy which we have delivered, restructured MASLOC to provide credit for SMEs instead of using it for a political advantage which we have also delivered. We have launched a national plan for entrepreneurship and innovation to support startups and young businesses which we have also delivered.”

Vote massively for NPP to do more for you – Nana Akomea to youth

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Nana Akomea has called on the youth to vote massively for the party in the December 7 general elections.

According to him, the NPP has made unprecedented strides in the digital space.

“Under our less than four years of administration, we have delivered the Ghana Post System, the Mobile Money Payment Interoperability among many others. This free interoperability across mobile wallets and bank accounts are indeed the most advanced in Sub-Saharan Africa. The NDC between 2015 and 2016 planned to deliver it at $1.2 billion but the NPP has delivered it at $4.5 million.”

He said the party is committed to delivering the future through digitization for the benefit of the youth.

“Digitisation is now and the future and any party that does not partake in it will be left out. The determined effort to digitize Ghana is a major deliverable by the NPP to the youth of this country. The youth is the future of this country, so building a digital economy and infrastructure is therefore building a future for the youth. The NPP is the digital party, the NPP government is the digital government.”

“I am charging Ghanaian youth to rise up and carry Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP to victory in December so that together, we will build a partnership that will build a solid country that will be envy to all,” he admonished.

— citinewsroom