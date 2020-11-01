Savannah Region Benefits From Nationwide Solid Waste Treatment Plant

Management of Jospong Group of Companies has cut the sod for the construction of the Savannah Solid Waste Treatment Plant at Damongo in West Gonja Municipality.

The facility is a public-private partnership between the Jospong Group of Companies and the Government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Addressing the sod-cutting ceremony on behalf of the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, the Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah expressed hope that the solid waste treatment facilities when completed would facilitate the realization of his vision of making Ghana the cleanest country on the African continent.

Noting that the facility will boost economic activities within the region such as Food and entertainment joints, transportation business among others.

He commended the Jospong Group for taking the initiative of venturing into the sanitation sector to help the government deal with sanitation problems in the country.

On her part, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, Mrs. Florence Larbi said the solid waste treatment plant will be equipped with ultra-modern technology to provide sustainable waste management solution in the area.

According to her, the facility when completed will create both direct and indirect jobs for the youth in the region.

"Creating jobs for the Youth- (about 250 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs); Boosting of cleanliness and tourism potential in the Central Business Districts; General improvement in Sanitation in the capital; Improved social and economic wellbeing of the people of Ghana;

...The overall achievement of the President’s vision of making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa; Contribution to the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on Sanitation and Climate Action", she said.

She disclosed that the project is estimated to cost 15 million Euros and will be completed within 4 months.

"The facility will serve BOLE, WEST GONJA, EAST GONJA, SAWLA, NORTH-EAST GONJA, CENTRAL GONJA NORTH GONJA and other surrounding Districts when completed," she revealed.

She went on to commend his Excellency, Nana Akufo Addo, for his unflinching support to the private sector and particularly those in the environment and sanitation sector especially Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

She also commended the landlords and residents of Gonja land for releasing the land for the construction of the facility.

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Mr. Saeed Muhuzu Jibril, in his welcome address, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Jospong Group for citing the Treatment Facility in the Savannah regional capital.

"The establishment of the facility should be the game changer in solid waste management in the Municipality and called for a fruitful working relationship between the Municipal Assembly and the management of the facility to ensure sustainability," the MCE stated.

The ceremony was graced by Chiefs and divisional Chiefs from Gonja land, some politicians from the region, Management, and Staff from the Jospong group of companies, residents, and the media.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

The facility is a 200 ton Integrated, Recycling and Compost facility equipped with 21st-century technologies in sanitation management which aim to provide a sustainable solution to recover and recycle over 60% of the organic fraction of the waste into compost to boost the agricultural sector and support the Planting for Food and Jobs Agenda. Other recyclable materials like plastics, paper, and metals will also be separated and processed for reuse.

This Waste treatment Plant presents the most suitable alternative to landfill waste disposal, deploying the latest technologies in sanitation management.

Presently the region generates 115,000 tons of waste annually, most of which goes into landfills making it hazardous to the citizenry. The facility has the potential of curbing this.