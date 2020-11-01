722 SHSs To Benefit From Free Internet Facility---Dr. Bawumia

Listen to article

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has hinted that all 722 Secondary schools in the country will have free internet facility from match 2021.

Additionally, all 46 colleges of education will enjoy the same facility whilst, all public Universities will also be connected to the last phase of the program, adding that this move which is about 80% complete will solidify the government's resolve to digitize Ghana.

The Vice President made these known when he commissioned the Ghana Education Staff Development Institute at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The facility has 90-bed accommodation, 2 large conference halls, training rooms, offices, and space for over 50 cars to park.

He expressed the government's determination in developing the human resource base of Ghana, which is evident in the numerous educational programs initiated by the government such as the cancellation of the 3months pay policy of the previous NDC government.

According to him, the government in addition has recruited 93, 274 new teachers since 2017, which was a backlog of teachers who were qualified but not employed by the previous government.

He added that education is key to government development that was why former President Kufuor introduced the capitation grant.

He said teacher professional development was key that was why it was captured in the NPP 2016 manifesto dubbed, "Teacher first policy," to help motivate them.

"Government have restored Teacher, Nursing and Arabic Instructors training allowances canceled by the previous government, ensuring the continuous professional training of teachers every year, "he maintained, and introduced a new transparent policy for the promotion of teachers” he added.

According to the Vice President, all these measures and more had led to Ghana being ranked number 2, behind China, in the league of nations to have improved teacher welfare the most in recent times.

Speaking earlier, Deputy Minister for Education, Hon Gifty Twum Ampofo, observed that the government has initiated a Professional Continuous Training program, which includes at least four days of intensive training per year, and two hours per week of peer learning.

The project was initiated by former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, construction works began in 2011 but, was abandoned in 2012 by the Previous NDC administration due to lack of funds.

The project was resurrected in 2017 and taken up by the GETFUND through the efforts of the late MP for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Present at the function was the wife of the late MP, who is now the NPP parliamentary candidate for Mfantseman, Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Central Region Minister Hon Kwamena Duncan, and Transport Minister, Kweku Ofori Asiamah