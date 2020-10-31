NCA Holds Virtual Workshop on Lessons Learnt by the Telecoms Sector during the COVID-19 Crisis

Accra, 30th October, 2020: The National Communications Authority (NCA) on Friday, 30th October, 2020, held a virtual workshop on Lessons Learnt by the Telecommunications Sector during the COVID-19 Crisis as part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2020. Participants of the workshop included Mobile Networks Operators (MNOs), Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) Providers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Value Added Service (VAS) Providers, Under Sea Cable Providers and the National Cyber Security Secretariat.

In his opening remarks and on behalf of the Director-General, the Deputy Director General (Operations) of NCA, Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a very nightmarish experience for governments, societies, businesses and people across the globe with invaluable lessons learnt. The Technology Industry, he went on to say, has also had its fair share of the effects of the pandemic therefore making the Industry learn key lessons from the ‘new normal’.

Mr. Sefah stated that through the pandemic, NCA as the Regulator of Ghana’s Telecommunications Industry undertook some initiatives and gave support to its stakeholders to ensure consumer satisfaction and the smooth operations of Service Providers. Amongst these initiatives were the granting of additional Spectrum at no cost to some Operators to ease congestion. Also, Service Providers were provided with security passes for easy operational mobility during the lockdown. Daily virtual meetings were also held to receive updates and address issues from Operators that needed prompt responses.

Bringing his remarks to a close, Mr. Sefah indicated that the Regulator has also taken a cue from the effects of the pandemic and is putting in place more diligent measures such as the reservation of Spectrum for emergencies, usage of technology-based solutions for meetings and continuous interaction with the public on fibre cuts and infrastructure damage. He acknowledged the efforts of the government for instituting an enhanced and more robust cybersecurity space which will further translate into a secured telecoms ecosystem.

Other participants of the workshop also took their turns and presented on the measures they put in place and their lessons learnt during the period. They indicated that there was an increase in the drive to educate consumers on cybersecurity and keeping safe on the internet. They further hinted that about 80-90% of their staff had to work from home as part of the safety protocols to stop the spread of the virus. Also, there were upgrades of domain and administrative controllers to enhance Information Technology (IT) security and, training and capacity building for staff on basic IT and troubleshooting issues amongst others.

A section of the virtual participants at the workshop

​​​​​​​

They admitted that going forward and to enhance integrity in the ecosystem, there is the need to update their Business Continuity Plans to include such pandemics or emergencies, employ system-based surveillance and step up on their IT and cyber hygiene standards

Issued by the National Communications Authority:

No. 6 Airport City, Accra

Tel: (0)30 – 2776621/2771701 or 050-145-1522/3.

E-mail: [email protected]

Date – 30thOctober, 2020

About NCA

The National Communications Authority, (NCA), was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 524 in December 1996, which has been repealed and replaced by the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769). The Authority is the statutory body mandated to license and to regulate electronic communication activities and services in the country.