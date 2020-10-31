We Should Aim At Development Without Environmental Vandalism If We Are Serious About Climate Change

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted at the Rebranding Africa Forum, in 2018 that “In our quest to develop, our beautiful lands and rivers are under threat. We are degrading our environment at an alarming rate. Once beautiful and thick forests have been denuded of their cover. Once majestic and awe-inspiring water bodies have been polluted and many of the animals no longer have safe habitats."

Eco-Conscious Citizens share the President's concerns and are disappointed at the continued destruction in the name of development. Trees close to the Giffard Burma Camp Road that were providing shade have been felled presumably to make room for concrete structures.

This is happening whilst according to Quartz Africa, Ethiopia for example "is working on planting five billion trees this year as part of an ambitious plan to plant 20 billion seedlings by 2024 to help build a green climate resistant economy. The initiative, started by prime minister Abiy Ahmed, follows the Green Legacy Challenge project that claimed to plant a record 353 million seedlings on a single day, and a total of 4 billion last year.“

According to World Economic Forum website Singapore has embarked on a million-tree planting spree to protect its future.

In Ghana hundreds of trees were felled at Parks and Gardens in 2019 to make room for a multi-storey office building, and there are moves to rezone the area from Green Civic to exclusively Civic.

We are disappointed to hear that at least three mahogany trees have been felled to expand the Sandema road in the upper east region, and that others are at risk.

Eco-Conscious Citizens would like to know the whereabouts of the felled mahogany trees. We are informed that one mahogany tree goes for thousands of dollars. Could this be the motivation for felling the trees?

Earlier this year, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwesi AmoakoAtta gave an assurance that was widely reported in the media that he would “sit with the contractor working on the Navrongo-Sandema Highway to find an alternative way to construct and improve roads in Sandema without destroying the iconic mahogany trees lined up along the road.”

We need answers and an undertaking that no more trees will be felled and that at least 3 mahogany trees will be planted to replace each tree that was felled.

In the event that it is absolutely necessary to remove a tree, the technology exists for removing it with its roots and taking it to a prepared site for replanting.

Eco-Conscious Citizens propose that Ghanaians consider planting trees to mark the birth and deaths of loved ones. This will go some way towards combating climate change.

Ghana needs to demonstrate that it appreciates the importance of trees and is serious about climate change.

Awula Serwah

Eco-Conscious Citizens Co-ordinator