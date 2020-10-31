ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
31.10.2020

N/R: One Arrested Over Clashes At Sheini

One person has been arrested in connection with a clash that took place at Sheini in the Tatale Sanguli district of the Northern Region last week.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Citi News’ source within the police says the suspect mentioned three other accomplices who are currently being sort for.

The clash which led to two people sustaining gunshots wounds and several houses getting burnt was over a chieftaincy dispute between two clans, the Biwumi clan and the Puadi clan.

The Biwumi clan claimed responsibility for the attacks, indicating that the Puadi family was usurping the chieftaincy title.

Women and children were seen fleeing the community to neighboring Togo following the incident.

Meanwhile, calm has returned to the community following the heavy presence of security in the area.

---citinewsroom

