ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.10.2020 Headlines

A/R: Three 'Killer' Robbers Grabbed After Alabar Market Sooting

A/R: Three 'Killer' Robbers Grabbed After Alabar Market Sooting
Listen to article

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged robbery incident that claimed one live and injured many at the Alabar market.

The suspects have been named as Hamza Nuhu, 22; Salifu Iddrisu, 18 and Ali Razak, 18.

They were arrested during a police pursuit in which Hamza Nuhu was shot in the thigh.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital under police guard.

“They are on detention to assist in police investigations, whiles manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the remaining robbers,” the regional police command indicated.

Meanwhile, Police say they are on a manhunt for four other suspects who are said to be part of the gang that stormed the market and took part in the robbery.

— citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ibrahim Mahama Demands Apology From UTV Over Airbus, Nyinahini Bauxite Claims
Gov't Reject CHASS’ Request For Review Of Free SHS Policy
VP Bawumia commissions Training Institute for GES Staff
Two More 'Killers' Of Mfantseman MP Arrested
Kroll Case: Domelevo Wrong, Don’t Pay $1m – Court Rules For Osaafo-Maafo
As Masters, We'll Inherit Akufo-Addo’s Mess In 2021 And Turn Things Around – Mahama
Is It A Crime To Praise Mahama? — Alavanyo Chiefs
Ghana’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hit 320
NDC PC Cletus Avoka Escapes Gunmen, Campaign Convoy Robbed
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ibrahim Mahama Demands Apology From UTV Over Airbus, Nyinahi...
2 hours ago

Gov't Reject CHASS’ Request For Review Of Free SHS Policy
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line