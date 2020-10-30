Let us rise oh youth of Ghana.

We ain't agents of violence

and we won't love to be one.

We ain't going to be the people to

run mother Ghana into conflict.

We ain't ready to be use as

sacrificial lambs by politicians

to fight for the destiny of their

children

Let us rise oh youth of Ghana.

Let us not allow ourselves

to be use by politicians to

promote violent in our mother

land they also have children.

Let them use their children

if they think they love their

children and are not ready

to loose them,we also have

parents who loves us and

are not ready to loose us.

Let us rise oh youths of Ghana.

Let us rise and say enough

is enough. We don't have

any better home apart from

Ghana. It is time we stand

and protect the peace

of mother Ghana. if the child

of the politician is not qualified

to protect their parents ballot,

the youth of Ghana are also

not qualified to protect the

ballot of any politician.

By: Redeemer Kukubor

#okikipeacecampaign

#elections2020noroomforviolenceitisgoingtobefreeandfair

#election2020victoryforghanaavictorforall