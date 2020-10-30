ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.10.2020 Poem

Let Us Rise Oh Youths Of Ghana

By Redeemer Kukubor 
Let Us Rise Oh Youths Of Ghana
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Let us rise oh youth of Ghana. 

We ain't agents of violence 

and we won't love to be one. 

We ain't going to be the people to 

run mother Ghana into conflict.

 We ain't ready to be use as 

sacrificial lambs by politicians 

to fight for the destiny of their 

children

 

Let us rise oh youth of Ghana. 

Let us not allow ourselves 

to be use by politicians to 

promote violent in our mother

 land they also have children. 

Let them use their children 

if they think they love their 

children and are not ready 

to loose them,we also have 

parents who loves us and 

are not ready to loose us.

 

Let us rise oh youths of Ghana. 

Let us rise and say enough 

is enough. We don't have 

any better home apart from 

Ghana. It is time we stand 

and protect the peace 

of mother Ghana. if the child 

of the politician is not qualified 

to protect their parents ballot, 

the youth of Ghana are also 

not qualified to protect the 

ballot of any politician.

 

By: Redeemer Kukubor 

#okikipeacecampaign

#elections2020noroomforviolenceitisgoingtobefreeandfair

#election2020victoryforghanaavictorforall
Poem
Powered By Modern Ghana
The Voice And Power Of The Thumb
End ‘SARS’ Now
Be A Genius
Lies Of The Saints
Pumaya My Son
A Dialogue Of Barren Women
Mother Of Mockery
BALLAD Of THE SOUL BROTHER
Friends With The Bottle, A Poem
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Teachers Are Better Off Under NPP Than NDC — Education Minis...
1 hour ago

COVID-19 Still With Us, Follow Protocols – Okoe Boye To Ghan...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line