Let Us Rise Oh Youths Of Ghana By Redeemer Kukubor LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Let us rise oh youth of Ghana. We ain't agents of violence and we won't love to be one. We ain't going to be the people to run mother Ghana into conflict. We ain't ready to be use as sacrificial lambs by politicians to fight for the destiny of their children Let us rise oh youth of Ghana. Let us not allow ourselves to be use by politicians to promote violent in our mother land they also have children. Let them use their children if they think they love their children and are not ready to loose them,we also have parents who loves us and are not ready to loose us. Let us rise oh youths of Ghana. Let us rise and say enough is enough. We don't have any better home apart from Ghana. It is time we stand and protect the peace of mother Ghana. if the child of the politician is not qualified to protect their parents ballot, the youth of Ghana are also not qualified to protect the ballot of any politician. By: Redeemer Kukubor #okikipeacecampaign#elections2020noroomforviolenceitisgoingtobefreeandfair#election2020victoryforghanaavictorforall
