A/R: Gunmen Attack Alabar Market, Two Killed

Two persons are feared dead after gunmen attacked the Alabar Market in the Ashanti Region today, Friday, October 30.

According to an eyewitness, the attackers were on motorbikes.

He described the gunmen as robbers when he spoke to Citi News.

“Four armed robbers hijacked the whole of Alabar. All of us run away from our shops. I haven't seen even one police officer here,” he said.

“They shot like four people. Two of them are dead,” he added.

The wounded have been rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital.

